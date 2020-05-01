Analyzing Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) & DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) and DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Square Enix and DEUTSCHE POST A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 0 0 0 0 N/A DEUTSCHE POST A/S 1 1 7 0 2.67

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Given DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DEUTSCHE POST A/S is more favorable than Square Enix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Square Enix and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $2.45 billion 2.02 $166.18 million $1.80 23.03 DEUTSCHE POST A/S $70.95 billion 0.51 $2.94 billion $2.34 12.66

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix. DEUTSCHE POST A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 10.20% 14.40% 10.72% DEUTSCHE POST A/S 4.14% 19.44% 5.11%

Volatility & Risk

Square Enix has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DEUTSCHE POST A/S beats Square Enix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. The Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The Publication segment publishes comic and game strategy books, as well as comic magazines. The Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses products, such as character goods and soundtracks. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

