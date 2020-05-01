Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,567,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $293.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,258.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

