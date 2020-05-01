Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $293.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,258.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.