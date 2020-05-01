Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.80

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AAPL stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.36. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

