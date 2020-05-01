AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,449,000 after purchasing an additional 628,945 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,664,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 132,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

NYSE:ATR opened at $107.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

