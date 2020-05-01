Ashe Windham Buys 10,000 Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) insider Ashe Windham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55).

Ashe Windham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Ashe Windham bought 10,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,545.12).

LON RICA opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Friday. Ruffer Investment Company Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.73. The firm has a market cap of $433.89 million and a PE ratio of -85.71.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

