ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s (ASHTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $145.70.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 29.88%. Equities research analysts predict that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.