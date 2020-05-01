ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.28. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

