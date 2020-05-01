Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAQAF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Atlas Arteria Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Atlas Arteria Group Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

