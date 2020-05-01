Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $61.00. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the stock. Autoliv traded as high as $62.54 and last traded at $61.89, approximately 811,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 784,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

