Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$85.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$84.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$97.83.

Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.93.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

In related news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. Also, Director Ron Farmer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, with a total value of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at C$593,450. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,736 over the last three months.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

