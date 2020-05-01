Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.