BAWAG Group’s (BWAGF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BWAGF opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.98.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

