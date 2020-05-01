Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.85.

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

