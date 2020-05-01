Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Tesco has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.