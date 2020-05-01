Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.26, but opened at $58.63. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $60.61, with a volume of 1,059,693 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

