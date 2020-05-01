BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA opened at $28.57 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

