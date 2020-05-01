BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts predict that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

