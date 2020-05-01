Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Lessened by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 144,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

BMY stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

