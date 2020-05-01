Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.60. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,920,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 834,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

