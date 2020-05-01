Brokers Issue Forecasts for MYR Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $462.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.73. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 168,146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 709,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 117,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 154,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

