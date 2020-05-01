Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 930,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 527,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.