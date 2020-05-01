Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

