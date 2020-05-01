Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Shares of CMCL opened at $12.88 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.11% of Caledonia Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.