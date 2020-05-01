Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFW. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

The firm has a market cap of $34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$317.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

