Canaccord Genuity Cuts Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $11.50

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

