Canaccord Genuity Lowers CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.10 price target on the stock.

CLSH opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. CLS Holdings USA has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

