Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$115.38.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$115.11 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total transaction of C$100,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at C$1,660,721.15. Also, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total transaction of C$207,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,601,569.73. Insiders have sold 13,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,746 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

