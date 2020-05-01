Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Lowered to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.