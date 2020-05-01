Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price Up 8.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.07, approximately 248,699 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 44,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Specifically, Director Stan W. Connally purchased 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $358.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

