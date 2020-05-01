Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 17,848.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,321,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NYSE CAH opened at $49.48 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

