CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRRFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CARREFOUR SA/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get CARREFOUR SA/S alerts:

Shares of CARREFOUR SA/S stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. CARREFOUR SA/S has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.07.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.