Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

