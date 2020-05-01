CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,917,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,418,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

