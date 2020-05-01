Celanese (NYSE:CE) Shares Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $92.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celanese traded as high as $87.05 and last traded at $86.34, 910,326 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,093,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

