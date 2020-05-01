CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) has been trending neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVX opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and a P/E ratio of -30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. CEMATRIX has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.59.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

