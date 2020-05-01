Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Panmure Gordon raised their price target on the stock from GBX 111 to GBX 131. Panmure Gordon currently has a hold rating on the stock. Centamin traded as high as GBX 166.86 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.14), with a volume of 6948236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.60 ($2.15).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEY. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 148 ($1.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 143.43 ($1.89).

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.91.

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

