CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GIB.A. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$102.73.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$88.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$67.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.34.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

