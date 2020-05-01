CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIB.A. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised CGI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.73.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$88.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CGI has a 12 month low of C$67.23 and a 12 month high of C$114.49.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

