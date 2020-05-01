CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$111.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIB.A. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of CGI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$102.73.

CGI stock opened at C$88.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.34. CGI has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

