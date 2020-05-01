Chubb (NYSE:CB) versus Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Head to Head Comparison

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Chubb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 8.28 $63.32 million $2.41 48.83 Chubb $35.31 billion 1.38 $4.45 billion $10.11 10.68

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.04% 15.29% 5.50% Chubb 10.21% 8.69% 2.68%

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and Chubb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Chubb 2 7 8 0 2.35

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $125.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Chubb has a consensus price target of $149.19, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chubb beats Kinsale Capital Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

