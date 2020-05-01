Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of CHD opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

