CIBC Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$140.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$121.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.39. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$141.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.26 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

