Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Update

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

