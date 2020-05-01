City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) Insider Acquires £1,030,800 in Stock

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) insider Tim Scholefield bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £171.80 ($225.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,030,800 ($1,355,958.96).

LON:CMHY opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.21. City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Company Profile

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

