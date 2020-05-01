CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 12th.

CLSK stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

