CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:CNSP) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 6th

CNS Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNSP) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 6th. CNS Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,125,000 shares in its IPO on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $8,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of CNS Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

