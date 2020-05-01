Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.98, but opened at $55.85. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cognex shares last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 63,808 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Cognex by 64.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.