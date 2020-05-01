Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.57

Press coverage about Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Commonwealth Bank of Australia earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAUF opened at $40.37 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

