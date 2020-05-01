Comparing Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Avidbank has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.05% N/A N/A NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 14.94% 4.91% 0.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avidbank and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 3 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $54.76 million 1.78 $12.86 million N/A N/A NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $11.65 billion 2.24 $1.73 billion N/A N/A

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Summary

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S beats Avidbank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

